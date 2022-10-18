You can now buy necklaces made of Yungblud's chewing gum









English musician Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, has teamed up with American jeweller Greg Yuna and 5 Gum to create a series of necklaces with proceeds going to the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF).

Real pieces of gum chewed by the outspoken Doncaster-born rocker have been cast inside Lucite acrylic and will feature white diamonds and an engraved charm featuring 5 Gum’s logo. Threaded on a 14K white gold chain, the necklaces have been called the ‘Masterpieces’ collection.

NIVF have been working to preserve independent venues, promotors and festivals, particularly ones affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Whilst it’s a great cause, we can’t help but wonder why anyone would pay upwards of $250 to own a piece of Yungblud’s half-chewed gum.

In a press statement, Yungblud said, “fans [could] have the chance to own a little piece of history.” He also discussed the recent US record store tour he did, which was sponsored by 5 Gum, stating, “I couldn’t think of a better way to have celebrated the release of my album than by hitting as many cities in the US as I could.”

The line of necklaces comes just a month after the musician released his self-titled third studio album, which somehow hit number one in the UK, despite its lack of originality and self-absorbed lyrics. Yungblud stated that “This album is about reclaiming my name and humanising the caricature… I truly believe that there are classic songs on this album.”

The musician has recently shared on an episode of Billy Corgan’s podcast Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan that he has another album ready to go, full of “psychedelic rock.”

If you would like to bid on Yungblud’s necklaces, you can do so here.