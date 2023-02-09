Yonaka share heavy and honest new single ‘PANIC’









'PANIC'- Yonaka 4

Yonaka has returned with a new single entitled ‘PANIC’ via their new label home, LAVA/Republic Records. The group is quietly emerging as a phenomenon with major streaming success in recent months and, as result, has collaborated with the likes of FEVER 333 and Barns Courtney.

Most notably, Yonaka joined forces with Bring Me The Horizon for the standout track ‘±ªþ³§’. On the latest single, lead vocalist Theresa Jarvis said: “‘PANIC’ is a song about having a panic attack and how the body gets taken over by this other entity. I’ve got the angel and the devil on my shoulders, constantly arguing about which road I should go down, and how mental health carries a weight so heavy that it’s hard to feel affected by outside dangers. But I want you to feel the lightness of the track, and I want it to make you laugh because I’m literally having an argument with myself.”

‘PANIC’ shifts and twirls through honest lyricism fully encapsulated in a captivating and immense vocal chant. Guitars reverberate through the unpredictably crafted beats. Concurrently the implementation of piano chords gives off a gospel choir feel to the opening. Jarvis’ powerful voice cascades over the beguiling yet minimal instrumental backing. She then erupts in the chorus with some real bite and intensity. By the time the chorus arrives, the guitar and beats reach a peak, and Jarvis’ vocal delivery carries through the chant: “Your empty death threats ain’t got nothing on me.”

The accompanying music video bottles this manic energy, translating a surrealist vision to the screen. We are presented with straight jackets, creepy orderlies and a shopping cart occupied by a mannequin. The music video is a testament to how well visuals can enhance a song. The video greatly utilises dark and haunting visuals to deliver Yonaka’s message of panic. Features of human-like figures bundled up and hanging upside down, like an abattoir, add this unhinged element. We also see Jarvis being dragged away as she sings the words “panic”.

‘PANIC’ is heavy in its lyricism addressing mental breakdown and that feeling of not being in control. The song weaves through a tangled jungle of dread. Despite this lack of command, there is also this sense of empowerment and unstoppability. This latest release paves the way for more music coming from Yonaka soon.

