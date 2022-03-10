Yoko Ono beams message of peace around the world









Yoko Ono is not unfamiliar with performing feats of activism alongside her art, and this event is no different. The artist and activist has taken on a new project to spread the message of peace in trying times.

Every evening throughout this month at 20:22 local time, large digital billboards in major cities will light up with the message, “Imagine Peace” which is a message she’s been advocating for decades. It seems that no matter how much time passes, her message is still relevant year after year.

In London, Berlin, Milan, Melbourne, New York, West Hollywood in California, Seoul, and Tokyo, the message “Imagine Peace” beams, thanks due in part to social art and culture platform CIRCA and art gallery Serpentine, who worked with Ono on the project.

These beams are a long continuation of a project that began for Ono in March 1969 at the Amsterdam Hilton Hotel, where she and her late husband John Lennon hosted their famous bed-in protest of the Vietnam war.

When asked about the project, Yoko Ono said, “Imagining is something that we can all do, even when we have different opinions about how to get there.”

Even with this intention and origin, Ono might not find herself immune to criticism of positivity-activism that’s come under scrutiny in recent months. However, the project does go hand in hand with practical actions taken.

In addition to the “Imagine Peace” beams themselves, a £100 (US$131) limited-edition print featuring the mantra will be placed on sale, for which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund.

You can keep an eye out for these lights if you live in one of the aforementioned cities, and check out even more of what Yoko Ono is up to nowadays.