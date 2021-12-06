Yoko Ono and Sean Ono Lennon release 50 rare John Lennon recordings to charity









Yoko Ono and Sean Ono Lennon have released a limited edition of 50 vinyl acetates to raise funds for selected charities and independent music causes.

The acetates are being released to celebrate 50 years of the John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s single ‘Happy Xmas (War is Over)’ from the Christmas of 1971.

25 of the extremely rare and collectable singles will be handed out to charities, including Brian Eno’s Earth Per Cent and Help Musicians UK. The other half of the records will be sent to independent record stores.

Upon the release, Sean Ono Lennon noted: “Happy Xmas. This is one of only fifty Limited Edition acetates hand-cut at Abbey Road, it’s yours – to sell, auction, raise money to help your business or your favourite charity or to fund your Xmas party – to spread Xmas cheer.”

Adding: “We’d love to see the journey these acetates take, and the goodwill that they spread – please use the hashtag #HappyXmasVinyl and we’ll retweet and share their progress on Social Media to help promote the good causes and good vibes.”

The launch for the campaign is set to begin on December 5th, with Tim Burgess set to shift the first copy at his Vinyl Adventures Record Fair in Manchester.