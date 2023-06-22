Taylor Sheridan comments on Kevin Costner’s departure from ‘Yellowstone’









Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind the popular neo-Western series Yellowstone, has finally broken his silence on the departure of lead actor Kevin Costner from the hit show. His comments follow months of speculation and fan concern over Costner’s exit, which was officially confirmed by Paramount+ earlier this year.

Costner’s departure comes as the series is heading into its fifth and final season, leaving fans of the show and his character, John Dutton, understandably disappointed. The series creator has now stepped forward to address the situation.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan revealed the context of Costner’s decision, who reportedly plans to step away to focus on his upcoming film project, Horizon. Sheridan shared his conversation with Costner, stating: “My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct. He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said: ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did.”

While expressing his disappointment over the premature end to John Dutton’s story, Sheridan has maintained that the relationship between himself and the actor has always been positive and professional, saying: “His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful. I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone.”

However, Sheridan pointed out the complications arising from legal interference. “But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting,” he added.

Sheridan nevertheless expressed his hopes and well wishes for Costner’s new project: “He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that [he] deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it and that it’s a good one.”

Although Yellowstone is ending, it is not the end of the road for the Dutton family saga. Fans have something to look forward to as Paramount has already promised a continuation of the family story through a new sequel, which will be joining the existing spin-offs, 1883 and 1923.