Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ next month









New York indie veterans Yeah Yeah Yeahs have been announced as performers on Saturday Night Live next month.

Their appearance on the programme on December 17th will mark their first visit to 30 Rock since 2009. Brandi Carlile and SZA will perform on Saturday Night Live in the two weeks ahead of Yeah Yeah Yeahs taking to the stage in December.

Kendrick Lamar was the first musical guest on the latest series of SNL last month, and he played three songs from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The other acts who’ve performed on the season so far are Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and Steve Lacy.

Last month, Yeah Yeah Yeahs shared the Allie Avital-directed video for ‘Wolf’, which stars Severance’s Britt Lower. In a statement, Karen O said: “It was our great fortune to collaborate with the powerhouses Allie and Brit on this video for ‘Wolf’.”

She added: “Allie casts a spell with the gorgeous world she weaves- always with teeth that bite, and Britt embodies all the contradictions in the themes of ‘Wolf,’ so enamoured with her performance that’s got as much heaven as it does hell.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their latest album, Cool It Down, in September. In a four-and-a-half-star review, Far Out wrote: “With rampant force, the old indie stalwarts have declared themselves back on the scene in style. Albeit they are most certainly no longer part of the scene. Far from a dated outfit, re-emerging and trying to fit in—they seem to have flown the nest many years ago and this huge record has been spat back from the edge of the universe, with all the highfalutin madness such an image entails. You simply can’t listen to it without being dragged towards such starry thoughts by the astronauts of bohemia.”