Yeah Yeah Yeahs release ‘There Is No Modern Romance’ documentary on YouTube









To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Fever To Tell, Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared their 2017 short film documenting the album’s accompanying tour on their YouTube page.

There Is No Modern Romance, a half-hour-long short film capturing the band during their touring years in the immediate time before and after the release of Fever To Tell in 2002 and 2003, is now available to watch for free on the band’s YouTube channel. The footage of the group was shot by regular collaborator Patrick Daughters.

In a press release for the 15th anniversary version of Fever To Tell, they described the documentary as “a mini film documenting our near downfall and other fun memorabilia, from the turn of the century NYC, made with love + the usual blood, sweat + tears of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.” The film was not given a separate release at the time and had not been announced by the band ahead of time.

There Is No Modern Romance was previously included as one of the extra features with the expanded boxset edition of Fever To Tell. The new release represents the first time that the documentary has been widely available.

Watch There Is No Modern Romance down below.