Yeah Yeah Yeahs share surreal new video for ‘Wolf’









Just a few weeks ago the Yeah Yeah Yeahs arrived with their comeback album Cool It Down. It has already established itself as one of the finest albums of recent times and will no doubt feature highly on our forthcoming yearly rundown.

With ‘Wolf’ being one of the most obvious singles from the record, it is no surprise that it was released. The bombastic kitchen-sink sound has been reflected in the equally unflinching new music video for the track.

The surrealist splurge and satire on the entrapment of stilted marriage was shot by director Allie Avital and is fronted by emerging Apple TV+ Severance star Britt Lower. It also features the Yeah Yeah Yeahs at their typical sartorial best, although Karen O does, admittedly, have a massive hand.

“It was our great fortune to collaborate with the powerhouses Allie and Brit on this video for ‘Wolf,’” Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O said in a statement. “Allie casts a spell with the gorgeous world she weaves- always with teeth that bite, and Britt embodies all the contradictions in the themes of ‘Wolf,’ so enamoured with her performance that’s got as much heaven as it does hell.”

The singer continued: “We were beside ourselves with excitement when Allie cast Brit as the lead in the video, YYYs are serious nerds for Severance, what luck when the stars align.”

You can check out the single below. And you can find our heralding review of Cool It Down here.

