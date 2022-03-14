Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce first UK headline shows in nine years









The New York City-based outfit Yeah Yeah Yeahs have decided to take their performances to the UK for the first time since 2013, and it seems that there’s a lot in store for the band.

Although Yeah Yeah Yeahs haven’t released an album since April 2013, the band is set to try out some new material on this upcoming UK mini-tour.

On March 14th, the band announced two UK headline shows for the summer, the first at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on June 5th, the second at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on June 7th.

In the statement in which they announced the shows, frontwoman Karen O said: “OK UK! We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy shit are we ready to play our hearts out for you!! Yeah it’s been 9 years since we’ve graced your club stages! Yeah we’ve got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you! Yeah the bill is so MAJOR with Dry Cleaning and Anika in London and English Teacher in Manchester.”

Karen O continues by encouraging fans to “Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in ’02!! Yeah let’s not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don’t love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs.”

The group will be coming into these shows off a lengthy hiatus of making music, but they have been toying with the idea of putting out new material since 2020. Karen O had said that she was ready to make new music. However, she did follow up with, “It feels like time to have something new out there. But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, March 18th at 9:00am GMT.