Yeah Yeah Yeahs discuss their early inspirations as a band









The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are part of that strange little scene that popped up in the first part of the Millennium in New York City alongside the likes of The Strokes, TV On The Radio, and Interpol. Given the burst of musical creativity, this changing of the guard will be the focus of the forthcoming documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom, a film which will examine the scene and its birth and history.

As for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs themselves, the band was formed in 2000 by Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase. David Pajo, formerly of Slint and Tortoise, joined them in the live formation of the band in 2009. Having recently released a new album, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs discussed their early inspirations on an artist residency show on BBC 6Music.

The band kicked off the show with ‘Afro’ by John Spencer Blues Explosion. Karen O noted that they were “the first band to bring us out on tour”. Detailing further, the lead singer added: “John Spencer had caught us at a club called Brownies and asked if we’d be interested in doing some dates in Europe. It was such a crazy thing because we were such big fans, and we hadn’t even played outside of New York. So they were a huge part of getting us up and out there.”

The band then played The Make-Up’s track ‘I Want Some’, and Karen O explained that they hold a special place in her heart. She said: “I haven’t had that many ‘job’ jobs in my life because Yeah Yeah Yeahs quickly became my job. I worked at a hip-hop clothing store, a pop-up in Williamsburg. We’d be shooting back espressos and blasting The Make-Up.” David Andrew from TV On The Radio also worked in the store, which Karen O claims is what led to the two bands working together.

Brian Chase gave particular respect to none other than PJ Harvey, another artist who did plenty for the music scene in New York in the latter part of the 20th Century. He said: “I got her tape when I was in high school, and it just totally blew my mind. One of the most amazing records, and it took me the next ten years to keep figuring it out. It just kept getting better and better.”

Given the Yeah Yeah Yeahs punky sound, it’s unsurprising to find one of the genre’s best on their list of influences. Discussing Richard Hell, Chase said: “Richard is credited as ‘the first punk’. He was the first guy to have his hair sticking up and wear safety pins and whatnot in the early 1970s. A total dreamboat and still is.”

The band also noted one of their early mentors from the New York scene, Ari Up from The Slits. Karen O noted that she was “one of the amazing women on the scene. You’d see her at some of her shows; it was just wild. She would really just participate as a fan and throw a lot of love at us.”

The early influences on the Yeah Yeah Yeahs:

John Spencer Blues Band

Jonathan Fire*Eater

The Make-Up

Blonde Redhead

PJ Harvey

The Greenhornes

Flux Information Sciences

The Locusts

Liars

ESG

Ramones

Richard Hell & Voidoids

Suicide

Blondie

The Slits

Public Image Ltd

The Birthday Party