Yeah Yeah Yeahs debut new material at gig in LA









Yeah Yeah Yeahs have been making a strong comeback recently, and at their show at LA’s Terragram Ballroom on May 30th, the band delivered on the new material they’ve long been teasing.

Although the band did treat the crowd to the classics their fans have likely been craving—’Maps’ and ‘Heads Will Roll’—the main event of the evening was their new material. The band performed two new songs, including the new single, ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’, which is set to drop officially on June 1st.

The band also played another new song, according to the setlist, called ‘Black Top’, but it’s unclear when the release date for that is coming. It’s also unclear if these two songs will appear on their upcoming album—an effort that’s been long awaited considering their hiatus since their last album in 2013.

However, since signing a new record deal with Secretly Canadian, the New York group has been more active than ever. They wrote online about the change, “New music! New Era! And New Home…Much to celebrate!”

In addition to the new music, Yeah Yeah Yeahs are also gearing up to play their first UK headline shows since 2013, as well as Barcelona’s Primavera Sound 2022, and a pair of US shows in New York and LA this fall. They’ll also be touring with further dates in Australia and the United States following their Primavera appearance.

Although much of their planning is currently under wraps, you can still catch a sneak peek of their new song before it drops by checking out the video of the band performing it live at their LA gig. In the video, Karen O is dressed head to toe in glitter and sparkles as the song blends electric buzz with a grounded beat.

If you want to watch the full performance, you can find the video of ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ down below.