Y Not Festival adds The Kooks and Jake Bugg for 2022 event









Derbyshire’s Y Not has added a host of names to the line-up for the 2022 event, including The Kooks and Jake Bugg.

The indie veterans, who recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of their chart-topping debut album, Inside In/Inside Out, will be topping the bill on the Thursday evening of the festival, and they’ll be joined that evening by The Hunna.

The Kooks will be joining Blossoms, Courteeners, and Stereophonics as headliners in Pikehall. Frontman Luke Pritchard commented: “We’re really excited to be headlining Y Not Festival this year on the Thursday night. This is our first time playing Y Not, so we can’t wait to see you all and celebrate its return after two years away. We’re gonna start the weekend early with the biggest party ever!”

Additionally, Jake Bugg, Amy Macdonald, Laura Mvula, The Hunna, Kelis, Lucy Spraggan, Mae Muller, Dodie, SOAK, We Are Scientists, Jaws, and Blood Red Shoes have been added to the bill.

Meanwhile, artists on the BBC Introducing stage in 2022 include The Chase, Alpaca Factory, Babe Punch, Shadows Of A Silhouette, Clear Vinyl, The Public Eye, Cucamaras, Marty and Libertines endorsed Vona Vella.

Artists already announced to appear in the peak district include Nothing But Thieves, Manic Street Preachers, The Vaccines, Sleaford Mods, Easy Life, Sea Girls, The Hunna, Pale Waves, Sundara Karma, Sports Team, The Snuts, Gabrielle, Eve, Jade Bird, The Big Moon, Black Honey, Orla Gartland, The Reytons, The Futureheads, Dream Wife, Yard Act, Alfie Templemen, Vistas, Cassia, Sorry, The Mysterines, Billie Marten, and Baby Queen.

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, added: “We’re so excited to announce even more amazing acts for this year’s festival, and can’t wait to welcome The Kooks to Y Not for the first time, opening the weekend early as our Thursday headliners.

“Also completing 2022’s line-up are Jake Bugg, KELIS and returning Y Not favourites The Hunna and We Are Scientists, plus many more of the UK’s best up-and-comers. It’s been a long road getting here and we’re so grateful for the continued support – see you in July!”

Final tickets for the event can be purchased here.