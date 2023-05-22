Wunderhorse’s Jacob Slater announces debut solo album ‘Pinky, I Love You’









Jacob Slater, the frontman and songwriter for British indie rockers Wunderhorse, has announced his debut album as a solo artist with Pinky, I Love You.

“Pinky, I Love You is a collection of songs that come from the same period as Cub,” Slater explains in a statement. “They didn’t make sense with a band so I recorded them on my own”.

Last year, Wunderhorse dropped their debut LP Cub to critical acclaim. The album’s material made a number of Best Of lists at the end of 2022, including our very own Far Out’s 50 Best Songs of 2022 with ‘The Leader of the Pack’.

To preview the new LP, Slater has dropped the first and only preview single for the upcoming album, ‘Kissin’ Booth’. A stripped-back track highlighting the depths of infidelity and heartbreak, ‘Kissin’ Booth’ sounds remarkably like if Wunderhorse went acoustic… which is, in essence, the m.o. of Pinky, I Love You.

Check out the video for ‘Kissin’ Booth’ down below. Pinky, I Love You is set for an August 4th release.