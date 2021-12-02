Wu-Tang Clan turned down the chance to work with Leonardo DiCaprio on biopic









One of the most iconic hip hop groups in history, Wu-Tang Clan have been featured in video games, web series and documentaries, but one of their members, Raekwon, recently revealed that they had the chance to work on a biopic with none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. However, petty differences made sure that the project never saw the light of the day.

According to the rapper’s new memoir From Staircase to Stage: The Story Of Raekwon And Wu-Tang Clan, Raekwon actually met up with DiCaprio to discuss the project and talk about the possibilities of such a biopic: “We met Leo and his then-girlfriend out in Brooklyn at an old mafioso-looking pizza spot near Sunset Park that Leo loves,” he explained.

The rapper claimed that it was a very pleasant meeting and that they were basically in agreement about everything: “We had a great time, eating pizza, telling stories, laughing and shit. Then we started talking about the possibility of a Wu-Tang movie and I told Leo I’d love to see him play a role in it, anything he wanted to do.”

“He talked about his production company and all the directors he thought might do a great job,” Raekwon added, while discussing the things that DiCaprio brought to the table, “And these were big names and people he’d worked with. He was super open to the idea, and after that meal, he had his production company executives reach out to me”.

However, fellow member RZA turned down the project because he wanted it to be a serialised project instead of a film. Raekwon added: “I could tell he wasn’t going to agree to do it, and my instincts told me why: my guess is that he was already in bed with a production company, deep into developing the scripted series for TV, even though none of us had signed off on it.”

“I kept my cool and didn’t spaz out on him, but in my heart I knew more than ever that his relationships in Hollywood mattered more to him than his relationship with us,” Raekwon commented. “He was burying a dream deal over pride.”

