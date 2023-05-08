Writers’ strike: MTV Movie and TV Awards uses pretaped sketches and speeches









The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards had to use several pretaped sketches and acceptance speeches during the ceremony because of the writers’ strike that is currently taking place in Hollywood. The ceremony had to resort to showing clips from previous years and upcoming movies and TV shows.

Drew Barrymore had been set to host the show, but last Wednesday, she announced that she would not be hosting it in person out of solidarity for the writers’ strike. However, she later decided to completely step down from the role and merely showed up in a number of pretaped sketches towards the beginning of the ceremony.

Jennifer Coolidge, who had accepted an award via a pretaped speech, made the show’s first reference to the strike. She said, “Almost all great comedy starts with great writers. I stand here before you tonight, side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere.”

She added, “I think of the words of Shakespeare where he once said, ‘The play is the thing.’ Well, I don’t wanna put words in his mouth or anything, but I think what he really meant was, ‘it’s everything.'”