Legendary Wrecking Crew guitarist, Bill Pitman, dies aged 102









Bill Pitman, a session guitarist and bassist famed for his work with the era-defining Wrecking Crew in Los Angeles, has passed away at the age of 102. Pitman died at his home in La Quinta, California. So far, no cause of death has been revealed. The musician did recently fracture his spine after a fall, however.

Born in Belleville, New Jersey in 1920, Pitman grew up in New York City, where he made a name for himself as a young jazz musician. After the Second World War, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he studied composition at the Los Angeles Conservatory Of Music.

In 1957, Pitman began working as a session musician, quickly establishing himself as one of the most sought-after players for Capitol Records. In the 1960s, he found success as a member of the legendary recording group The Wrecking Crew, who helped define the sound of American pop music in its golden age.

Pitman recorded for some of the biggest names in music, including Sam Cooke, Nancy Sinatra, The Monkees, James Brown, The Beach Boys, and countless other era-defining artists. He also performed on a number of classic tracks, including The Ronettes’ Phil Spector-produced hit ‘Be My Baby’, Barbra Streisand’s ‘The Way We Were’, and Frank Sinatra’s ‘Strangers In The Night’.

Perhaps his most famous work is his acoustic guitar part on ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’, the opening track of The Beach Boys’ iconic 1966 album Pet Sounds. Pitman also played on Beach Boys albums like The Beach Boys Today! and Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!).

Beyond his work in pop music, Pitman also crafted numerous advertising jingles and scores for films like Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Goodfellas. After retiring in 1989, he continued to play music as a hobby, staying in his beloved California until his death.