Woody Harrelson names his favourite books of all time









Woody Harrelson is one of the most well-known Hollywood stars, having worked on a remarkably diverse range of productions throughout an illustrious career. Known for his wonderful performances in critically acclaimed works like The People vs. Larry Flynt and the highly popular HBO show True Detective, Harrelson has repeatedly proven that he is a top talent.

In recent years, Harrelson has appeared in projects such as Midway and Zombieland 2, which have done well commercially but they have failed to impress many critics and fans. Currently, Harrelson is working on an adaptation of the famous novel by Joseph Kessel titled The Man with the Miraculous Hands.

Harrelson’s favourite films have deeply informed his approach to cinema and acting, ranging from cult classics like Harold and Maude to essential works such as Cool Hand Luke. In addition to films and television, books have also played an important part in constructing his creative sensibilities.

During an interview, the actor was asked to name some of his favourite books of all time, and he chose to highlight multiple works by a handful of literary pioneers. While recalling his college days, Harrelson noted his primary source of inspiration: “My favourite writer when I was in college was Faulkner. It’s some genius writing.”

Harrelson also chose to mention the works of American novelist Henry Miller whose experiments with genre conventions combined subjects such as sexuality, sociology and many more. Harrelson commented: “I also really love Henry Miller. Sexus, Plexus and Nexus. It is some of the best writing ever.”

Check out the full list below.

Woody Harrelson’s favourite books:

Crime and Punishment – Fyodor Dostoyevsky

The Sound and the Fury – William Faulkner

Sexus – Henry Miller

Light in August – William Faulkner

Nexus – Henry Miller

The Glass Castle – Jeannette Walls

As I Lay Dying – William Faulkner

Plexus – Henry Miller

The aforementioned list has a selection of indispensable classics, but it also contains the relatively recent memoir by Jeannette Walls – The Glass Castle. Harrelson has a close connection with the source material because he starred in the 2017 film adaptation of the book.

In an interview, the actor explained the problem of portraying a character such as Rex Walls: “I couldn’t do an impersonation of him — he had a very distinctive way of talking. But I tried to approximate it and I definitely had the vibe of who he was, so I thought that’s what I was working with, you know.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.