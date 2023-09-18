Woody Allen claims Marvel movies have “nothing to do with cinema as an art form”









Director Woody Allen has weighed into the debate regarding Marvel’s place in film and claimed their brand of superhero movies have “nothing to do with cinema as an art form”.

Allen made the comments during a Q&A with fans in Portugal following a premiere of his upcoming film Coup de Chance. The motion picture is a French-language movie that follows a couple in Paris whose relationship begins to unravel after a re-emergence of an old flame.

The film is Allen’s first movie since 2020’s Rifkin’s Festival, it stars Lou de Laage, Valerie Lemercier, Melvil Poupaud and Niels Schneider.

However, the current state of the cinematic landscape is a source of anger for Allen. Although he admits to having never seen a Marvel movie, the director claims to be “fed up” with them.

In response to a fan question, Allen said of Marvel: “I’m only theoretically fed up with Marvel movies because I’ve never seen any. I don’t like those budgets, it’s an industry that has nothing to do with cinema as an art form.”

Meanwhile, Coup de Chance was recently shown at the Venice Film Festival, leading to Allen receiving a standing ovation from those in attendance. However, his presence at the Italian event was also met by protestors, who asked for Venice to “turn the spotlight off of rapists”.

Allen was previously accused of molestation by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, the biological offspring of his ex-partner, Mia Farrow. The director has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Watch the trailer for Coup de Chance below.