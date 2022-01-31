Woody Allen’s brand new film grosses just $24,000 at the box office









Surrounded by controversy for the past few decades, the once-celebrated filmmaker Woody Allen has since been disgraced due to several allegations of sexual abuse. Despite this, Allen has managed to make a total of ten films in the last decade, including Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine and Cafe Society, with his brand new feature Rifkin’s Festival grossing just $24,000 on its opening weekend.

Though this is certainly a dismal return for a brand new movie, the film’s performance correlates with Allen’s previous film Wonder Wheel which earned approximately $125,000 on its three-day opening weekend in 2017. It was around the same time that the #MeToo movement rekindled long-standing allegations made against the filmmaker, with Ronan Farrow accusing his father, Woody Allen, once more of sexual molestation in several interviews as well as the HBO series Allen v. Farrow.

The star of Allen’s brand new film Wallace Shawn, remains one of the filmmaker’s most loyal defenders, with the influential actor repeatedly asserting their belief in his innocence despite the repeated accusations. Though the director has never been accused in a court of law, the film industry has since turned its back on Allen, with his new film barely being covered by news outlets, going in line with the minimal releases of his previous projects A Rainy Day in New York, Wonder Wheel and Cafe Society.

Adding another romantic comedy to his immense filmography, Rifkin’s Festival follows a married American couple who attend the San Sebastian Festival in the Spanish city of Donostia-San Sebastián. Starring Wallace Shawn, Gina Gershon, Richard Kind, Christoph Waltz and many more, it looks as though Woody Allen’s new film is set to simply disappear in the busy schedule of modern cinema.