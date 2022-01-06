Woman suing Bob Dylan for alleged sexual abuse alters time frame of events









Back in August 2021, a lawsuit was filed in the New York Supreme Court that claimed that the now-80-year-old musician, Bob Dylan, had sexually abused a woman when she was just 12-years-old back in 1965.

At the time, it only took a matter of days for the biographer, Clinton Heylin, to come forward and express scepticism owing to the fact that he claimed Dylan wasn’t even in America during the proposed time frame of abuse.

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Heylin remarked: “It’s not possible. Dylan was touring England during that time, and was in Los Angeles for two of those weeks, plus a day or two at Woodstock. The tour was 10 days, but Bob flew into London on April 26th and arrived back in New York on June 3rd.”

Further adding: “If Dylan was in New York in mid-April, it was for no more than a day or two. Woodstock was where he spent most of his time when not touring. And if he was in NYC, he invariably stayed at his manager’s apartment in Gramercy, not the Chelsea.”

Nevertheless, the case was still brought to court just a day before the window for extended cases of the Child Victims Acts closed. The statute of limitation for such matters had previously been extended by governor Andrew Cuomo.

The official lawsuit read: “Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff.”

Adding that Dylan allegedly sought to “lower [the victim’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

Dylan’s legal team immediately dismissed the claims with a succinct statement that read: “This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

However, the alleged victim referred to in court papers as J.C., maintained she suffered “physical and psychological injuries, including but not limited to, severe emotion and psychological distress, humiliation, fright, dissociation, anger, depression, anxiety, personal turmoil and loss of faith, a severe shock to her nervous system, physical pain and mental anguish, and emotional and psychological damage”.

In the updated court papers, the time frame for the abuse claim has been amended and now states a more vague period of “several months in the spring of 1965.”

A representative for Dylan responded: “The amended complaint recycles the same fabricated claims as the original complaint filed in August. They were as false then as they are now. We will pursue all legal options, including pursuing sanctions against the attorneys behind this shameful, defamatory and opportunistic case.”

Further updates are expected on the case in the coming weeks as legal action continues.

