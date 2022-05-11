Woman gives birth during Metallica concert as band play ‘Enter Sandman’









A woman in the audience gave birth to a baby boy during a Metallica show in Curitiba, Brazil, last Saturday night.

The legendary metal group were performing at the city’s Estádio Couto Pereira stadium as part of their current South American tour. The tour was originally planned for April 2020, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports suggest that tattoo artist Joice M. Figueiró was 39 weeks pregnant when she attended the concert last weekend and began having contractions after Metallica took to the stage.

Her water broke on the way to the venue’s outpatient clinic, and there wasn’t enough time to make it to the nearest hospital’s maternity ward.

Figueiró later shared the dramatic story via Instagram alongside a photograph of her newborn son, Luan Figueiró, whom she said was born at 11:15pm “shaking all the metal structures”.

“When would I imagine that I would be at the Metallica show at 39 weeks pregnant, and this boy decides to be born right there, three songs before the show ends, at Couto Pereira to the sound of ‘Enter Sandman’?” Figueiró wrote (translation from Portugese).

She continued: “In every show I go to, something has to happen, but this time I think I’ve outdone myself haha.”

Metallica caught wind of the drama and subsequently shared Figueiró’s story on their official Instagram story feed.

Metallica are set to finish their South American tour in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, this Thursday (May 12th) before appearing at US festivals BottleRock and Boston Calling at the end of the month.

They will then have a short break before heading across the Atlantic to play a run of European festivals, including Mad Cool, NOS Alive and Rock Werchter. You can see the band’s full live schedule for 2022 here.

See Joice M. Figueiró’s Instagram post detailing the rock ‘n’ roll birth of her son Luan below.