Wolverhampton Wanderers become the first-ever Premier League club to launch a record label







The link between music and football is self-apparent, but one club has taken that connection to the next level as they hope to scoop the next Molineux Order. Wolverhampton Wanderers FC are set to become the first Premier League football club to launch their very own record label with today’s announcement of Wolves Records.

The label sees Wolverhampton natives Peter Rudge who previously managed The Rolling Stones and The Who, and Grammy-nominated producer S-X team up with Warner Music UK in a bid to combine the passionate fanbases of football and music to support emerging talents.

In order to garner the attention of up-and-coming music artists, the club has opened up a section of their website for track submissions from hopeful musicians of any kind. Once the cream of the crop has been identified, they will then look to nurture these talents and make use of Warner Music’s Alternative Distribution Alliances and enter the figurative Champions League of musical stardom.

Speaking about the project, S-X remarked: “I am very excited to be involved and support Wolves Records from the beginning and am looking forward to helping identify the best local talent and working with the label’s first artists.”



Adding: “Wolves and the city of Wolverhampton are both very close to my heart, and I am deeply passionate about giving talented young people from this area the best opportunities, and the rich musical talent that the West Midlands has to offer. I am genuinely looking forward to seeing how Wolves Records can impact the music industry and support new artists, and I’m also very proud that it is my club that is going to be the first in the UK to venture into music in such an authentic and exciting way.”

While Peter Rudge also spoke about the project, stating: “I was born one mile away from the famous old Molineux and came to my first game with my Uncle Had in March 1951,” Rudge said. “I sat on my uncle’s shoulders on the old South Bank, and thus began a love affair with Wolves that has been such a major part of my life ever since. Football and music are a universal language. Wherever in the world you visit you will likely see a Beckham or a Beatles t-shirt, and the footballers of today have so much in common with musicians in terms of influencing and setting the cultural tone of the times.”



Before concluding: “Wolves and Warner Music’s ADA will merge these two cultures and partner in combining their respective skills and assets to develop Wolves Records, and in turn support, nurture, and encourage the local music community. I am thrilled to be involved in this initiative, to be able to be part of creating Wolves Records, and thus merging two of mine, and the world’s, great passions – football and music.”

While Bruno Lage’s all-action style of play is needed on the pitch, the move into music marks the innovative approach of the club as a whole. As Russell Jones, Wolves marketing manager remarked: “As many of our supporters will be aware, one of our goals at Wolves is to grow the club in innovative and entrepreneurial ways, developing new business ideas that will eventually complement and help support the continued success of the football club. We are beginning to see considerable success in our global esports teams, and we believe Wolves Records can have the same level of impact.”

With the likes of Robert Plant being a beloved Wolves fan, the hope of finding a sonic Adama Traore is certainly no hit and hope move. Whatever happens, Wolves Records certainly promises to be an interesting venture.

