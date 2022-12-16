Wiz Khalifa stars in the new trailer for 'Spinning Gold'









The American rapper Wiz Khalifa is taking on the role of funk icon George Clinton in an upcoming film about Casablanca Records, named Spinning Gold, directed by Timothy Scott Bogart.

Telling the story of the founding and flourishing rise of the record company in the 1970s, the plot follows the label’s founder Neil Bogart (Jeremy Jordan), in his journey to sign the best up-and-coming artists. Among the artists depicted in the film, the likes of Kiss, Bill Withers, the Isley Brothers, the Village People, Donna Summer and Gladys Knight will appear alongside Khalifa as George Clinton.

Written and directed by the son of the Casablanca Records founder, Timothy Scott Bogart, the new film is in loyal hands, even if the filmmaker isn’t particularly experienced, having only the 2005 feature film Touched, starring Jenna Elfman, to his name.

Thankfully, the film should have enough star power to attract an audience, with Khalifa being joined by Chris Redd as the DJ Frankie Crocker and Jason Derulo appearing as Ron Isley. Also included in the list of cast members are the professional actors Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Peyton List, Lyndsy Fonseca and Dan Fogler.

The first trailer for the movie gives audiences their very first glimpse into what Bogart has to offer, with the forthcoming film looking like the perfect mix of drama, comedy and a generous sprinkling of musical performances.

Take a look at our first glimpse of Spinning Gold below.