Wireless Festival criticised by disabled ticketholders for poor access









Wireless Festival has been criticised by disabled festivalgoers over poor access at the event in Crystal Palace, London.

This year’s event is taking place over three sites with the festival kicking off at Crystal Palace Park in South London this weekend before coming to Finsbury Park in North London, as well as Birmingham’s NEC from July 8-10th.

A$AP Rocky headlined Friday night at Crystal Palace, and Chris Brown also controversially performed at the festival with the appearance marking the R&B singer’s first concert on UK soil in 12 years. However, disabled ticketholders took to social media to vent their frustration about their viewing experience during Brown’s performance.

Twitter user, Hannah, wrote: “What a view at Wireless Fest for us disabled people basically outside the park and away from everything. P.S. I want a refund.” She also shared footage from the disabled viewing area which is seemingly at the very back of the park.

Additionally, the user uploaded a photograph of the second stage from the disabled area, and the stage is obscured by a tree. Meanwhile, another person posted: “The SEGREGATION was real at wireless. Wireless Fest the accessibility was terrible for disabled users, utterly unacceptable health and safety. Festival needs to do better for EVERYONE!”

Furthermore, another upset attendee wrote: “Fully tired of disabled people being an afterthought. Everyone deserves to enjoy festivals and so many like Glasto have made them accessible so this is such an insult to disabled people at wireless.”

Far Out has contacted Wireless Festival for a comment on the accusations, and is awaiting a response.

Got us sooo far from the stage pic.twitter.com/FfTHws7QFk — CreoleSauce (@itsKatouche) July 1, 2022

The SEGREATION was real at wireless. @WirelessFest @gopuff the accessibility was terrible for disabled users, utterly unacceptable health and safety. Festival needs to do better for EVERYONE! #Disability #Wireless @JColeNC @chrisbrown pic.twitter.com/Dmm6QOe63g — Habib Cham (@Kinghabzz) July 3, 2022

What a view at @WirelessFest for us disabled people 🙃 basically outside the park and away from everything.



P.S. I want a refund 😒 https://t.co/zx86lmHggF — 5'3 🇸🇱❤️ (@hannahldn__) July 2, 2022