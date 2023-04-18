Willie J Healey shares new song ‘Little Sister’









English singer-songwriter Willie J Healey has shared his latest single, ‘Little Sister’.

The new track is the latest single from Healey’s upcoming third full-length LP, Bunny. The song comes after Healey has already previewed the album with the songs ‘Thank You’, ‘Sure Feels Good’, ‘Dreams’, and ‘Tiger Woods’. The soulful single harkens back to the sound that Healey embraced on his most recent album, 2020’s Twin Heavy. The mix of old-school funk rhythms and R&B-focused melodies are just as apparent in his new work as they were on his last album.

“The whole era is something that I love,” Healey explained in a statement. “Long before making Twin Heavy, I had always listened to funk, soul and R&B, but for some reason it never translated into my own music. Really my inspiration was just the feel of things.’’

Talking about ‘Little Sister’, Healey explains: “We recorded it in New York, just one take, it was magical. I remember spending a couple of hours learning and messing around with it and then it was done. I really just enjoy playing music that makes you feel really good.”

Check out the audio for ‘Little Sister’ down below. Bunny is set for an August 25th release.