







Anyone who has listened to album William Shatner Has Been knows that the Star Trek star knows a thing or two about music. His very own masterpiece, ‘That’s Me Trying’ remains one of the most confounding pieces of music every written, with his deadpan, emotive delivery making the task of determining whether the lyrics are serious beyond even the great minds that cracked the enigma code.

His own musical tastes are not shy of complexity either. He has, in the past, expressed a love for Pink Floyd’s The Wall, has cited an admiration for the “intricacies in the music” on The Beatles’ White Album, and covered the likes of Bob Dylan’s ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ and David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’. However, when it comes to what he truly loves about music, and holds dearest, is simply kicking back with some rock.

His own ventures in music allowed him to appreciate this fully, much in the same way that his fictional journeys in space elevated his eventual euphoria when he was blasted into the cosmos with billionaire book salesman Jeff Bezos at the age of 90 back in 2021. Yes, in his always slightly quirkily off-kilter opinion, he didn’t realise just how much he loved Queen until he covered ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in 2011.

“I did a recording of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and I had to listen to Freddie Mercury and Queen a lot to hear how it was done,” Shatner told the Guardian, “this was years after they were gone. Freddie had such a superb voice. If you’re asking me who is my favourite singer I’d say Freddie Mercury.”

Then in a manner that makes it seem he didn’t give the question due forethought, he added: “Who is my favourite band? Queen. Favourite song? ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.” This surely makes Queen, in his esteemed opinion, the greatest act in the history of art itself. After all, they’re not only his favourite band, but architects of his favourite song too, and, in Freddie Mercury, they have a personal hero for star.

However, he seemed to temper his response by suggesting that he feels he has to defend them somewhat. “Nobody should be ashamed of the music they like, so nobody should be shamed,” Shatner curiously added. “You are who you are and should be proud of it. Unless you want to eat somebody’s heart. Maybe you shouldn’t do that.” Never have truer words been spoken.

With the actor sadly claiming that “long to live” and that his “time is limited”, he has avowed to fill his remaining time with these little indulgences and live life to the fullest. And he has decreed, when his time comes, he will go out with love. As he told Variety: ”Ever put a dog down? When I have to put a dog down, and I’m at the vet, I cup my dog’s head and say, ‘I’m with you baby, I’m with you.’ And the injection goes in, and the dog looks at me with love, and that’s it. You don’t know they’re dead.”