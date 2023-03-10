William Shatner claims he doesn’t have “long to live”









The star most closely associated with the Star Trek franchise, William Shatner, has reflected candidly on his mortality, admitting that he doesn’t have “long to live” and that his “time is limited”.

The 91-year-old actor has had a long career in film and TV, with his most iconic role being that of Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek, which first aired in 1966. Elsewhere, he’s also starred in hit shows such as The Practice, its spinoff Boston Legal, and 3rd Rock from the Sun. For his performance as attorney Denny Crane in the legal shows, he earned two Emmy Awards. He’s also enjoyed a musical career, covering the hits of other artists.

Now, Shatner is looking back on his expansive life and career in the new documentary, You Can Call Me Bill, which discusses his acting and other key parts of his life, such as his love of nature. Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, it will premiere at SXSW and is a reflection on mortality as Shatner enters his 90s.

In an interview with Variety, Shatner explained why he made the documentary. He said: “There was a time when actors, and I include myself in this, would portray death by falling to the ground and your eyes would flicker, and you’d slump around, and then you’re dead. That’s not how you die.”

He added: “This is how you die (Shatner’s eyes go wide abruptly, and his breath stops). See? I’m dead. Ever put a dog down? When I have to put a dog down, and I’m at the vet, I cup my dog’s head and say, ‘I’m with you baby, I’m with you.’ And the injection goes in, and the dog looks at me with love, and that’s it. You don’t know they’re dead.”

The Star Trek icon concluded: “That’s how you die. It’s abrupt. My wife’s brother walked out of the living room and into the bedroom. There was a thud. His wife walked in, and he was dead. Death comes anew to all of us.”

SXSW kicks off today, Friday March 10th, and runs until Sunday, 19th.