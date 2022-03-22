William Shatner named his 10 favourite albums of all time









William Shatner has been immortalised in popular culture for his portrayal of Captain Kirk in Star Trek. In addition to Star Trek, Shatner developed a considerable presence in the domain of television by starring in other projects such as T. J. Hooker and Rescue 911 among others alongside an extensive filmography with acting credits in many films.

Shatner has also ventured into music and has released multiple albums, starting with The Transformed Man in 1968. Over the course of his career, Shatner has also conducted unique covers of iconic songs such as ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ and ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ as well as David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ and Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

In an interview with the Guardian, Shatner revealed that he had a diverse taste in music. While growing up, his family members never really listened to music other than the New York opera which had a deep influence on him. Since then, Shatner has broadened his horizons and he enjoys songs by many artists ranging from Frank Sinatra to Cee-Lo Green.

While discussing some of the albums that shaped his own sensibilities, Shatner revealed that it was Pink Floyd whose works shaped Shatner’s fifth studio album ‘Ponder the Mystery’. According to the acting legend, he wanted to follow in the footsteps of what Pink Floyd had managed to achieve with ‘The Wall’.

Shanter explained his comments: “We talked about The Wall when I was making ‘Ponder the Mystery’. It was the example and the idea that I was aiming for. I wanted to tell a story, and the story became the thing that I could hook songs onto. As we progressed, the album became a little bit like The Wall, which is a terrific record.”

He also cited the Beatles as a major influence, claiming that he was only introduced to them when he browsed through his iPod for the first time after his acquaintance had loaded it up with songs: “I’m scrolling through, scrolling through, and I come to the ‘White Album’. With the headphones on, the quality of sound was amazing – I could hear all the intricacies in the music. That’s when I fell in love with the Beatles.”

Check out the list below.

William Shatner’s favourite albums:

The Wall – Pink Floyd

The White Album – The Beatles

Hotel California – Eagles

Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

Hot August Night – Neil Diamond

Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

Thriller – Michael Jackson

A Love Supreme – John Coltrane

Tapestry – Carole King

Who’s Next – The Who