William H. Macy discusses friendship with 'Boogie Nights' co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman









William H. Macy and Philip Seymour Hoffman starred in three films together between 1997 and 2000, yet the former still has fond memories of his late co-star, who tragically passed away in 2014 from a drug overdose.

In 1997, Macy was cast as Bill in Boogie Nights, Paul Thomas Anderson’s second feature film, which featured a star-studded ensemble cast, including Burt Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore and Don Cheadle. Recalling his time on set, Macy said in a new interview with Variety: “There was such a gathering of massive talent, starting with Paul Anderson. He was so young and such an impressive fellow. And then, as I got to know that cast, everybody was just stunning.”

Despite the sheer amount of talent present in Boogie Nights, one can’t forget Hoffman’s role, which, although small, was certainly memorable. He plays Scotty, an anxious, vest-wearing boom operator who confesses his love for Dirk Diggler, only to be rejected. Hoffman became a frequent collaborator with Anderson, starring in Magnolia alongside Macy, Punch-Drunk Love and The Master.

In the Variety interview, Macy shared his experience of working with Hoffman. He explained: “He was the best of us; he was never bad. And I don’t know if it’s just looking back, but I now see that he was in pain. I think the weight of living was heavier on Phil than it is on other people.”

The pair appeared on a panel together for State and Main, where they were asked about the controversial topic of method acting. Although they disagreed, Macy realised just how dedicated Hoffman was to his craft.

“I don’t do a lot of preparation, everything I need is in the script. The character is a trick we play on the audience — you don’t have to live the character. That’s not acting, it’s mental illness. And Phil disagreed. He said, ‘No, I think there’s things you can do to get into the world. Whatever’s going on, you’ve got to find it in yourself, and I think you have to submerge yourself into the world of it'”.

The pair seemed to understand each other well. Macy continued: “We went back and forth, it was an interesting conversation, and then I suddenly realised, What am I saying to him? I said, ‘Whatever you do is fucking brilliant all the time’, and he said, ‘Thank you, and I think you do it, too, regardless of what you say’. But it was a little window into how deeply he felt stuff.”

Boogie Nights was released 25 years ago, yet it remains an unforgettable highlight of Anderson, Macy and Hoffman’s filmographies. Hoffman’s performance undoubtedly left an impression on Macy, who said: “I think about him in Boogie Nights when he shows up in those clothes that are too small and he’s holding the clipboard close to his chest and he’s chewing on the pencil when he tries to flirt with Dirk Diggler — it’s heartbreaking. And I never saw him do that character again. From that point on, he played much stronger characters. And I don’t think there’s anything he couldn’t do.”

Hoffman was one of his generation’s greatest actors, captivating audiences with performances in countless films such as Capote, Doubt, Synecdoche, New York, and The Talented Mr. Ripley.