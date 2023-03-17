Willem Dafoe on why he switches between big-budget and indie films









The work of Willem Dafoe switches between big-budget and independent films with a frequency not often seen throughout Hollywood. Dafoe has been happy to play the villain in a Spider-Man film, just as he is to take a role in something like The Lighthouse or At Eternity’s Gate, focusing on the story rather than a film’s budget.

During a new interview with Looper, Dafoe explained his approach to deciding on whether to take on a job offer or not. “Each film is different. Each experience is different. Each role is different,” Dafoe said. “I need different things at different times. My needs change”.

Dafoe then suggested that other actors – and even laypersons – live by his mantra of “don’t be too tight on your rules”. Detailing further, he added: “Every time something is proposed to you, or you encounter something, check it out. Do due diligence.”

“It’s all about not getting stuck. That’s my mantra lately. Keep on questioning,” Dafoe noted. He then explained that such an approach to life could help one in social situations too.

“At least when you vary things, you can start to practice flexibility because you do have to change your way of performing, your way of preparing, your way of dealing with people socially and professionally for each project,” he said. “It keeps you loose, so you’re ready for anything, and that is what everybody should be aspiring to.”