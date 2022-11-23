Wilko Johnson has died aged 75









Dr. Feelgood founder Wilko Johnson has passed away aged 75. His cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The influential guitarist formed Feelgood in 1971, and over his tenure, they released their first three albums, which remain the group’s most successful. Following his departure, Johnson formed The Wilko Johnson Band, which released ten albums. Johnson also had a spell in Ian Dury’s band The Blockheads and played with Roger Daltrey on his 2014 album, Going Back Home. His last record was 2018’s Blow Your Mind. Furthermore, Johnson also appeared in the first two series of the hit HBO show, Game Of Thrones.

His death was announced on social media in a statement which read: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

At the time of publishing, it is unknown what caused his death. However, in 2013, Johnson announced he had terminal pancreatic cancer and would be going on a farewell tour. Miraculously, despite not having chemotherapy and instead opting for radical surgery, Johnson beat the terminal diagnosis.

At the Q Awards in 2014, Johnson received the ‘Icon’ award and told the audience he was now “cancer free”. He revealed: “It was an 11-hour operation… This tumour weighed 3kg – that’s the size of a baby! Anyway, they got it all. They cured me. It’s so weird and so strange that it’s kind of hard to come to terms with it in my mind. Now, I’m spending my time gradually coming to terms with the idea that my death is not imminent, that I am going to live on”.

He added that he was still recovering from the operation and when asked what he would do next replied: “I don’t know really”.

Read a selection of tributes from the musical world to Johnson below.

Sleep well, Wilko Johnson. The unsung inventor of post Mod, Mod. https://t.co/207CBeHhcY — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) November 23, 2022

Rest in Power Mr Wilko Johnson – you fought the good fight, and had a damn good run. when they said it was over, you came back stronger. cheers mate 🍻 pic.twitter.com/3vXuT8ixtk — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) November 23, 2022

Can’t think of many people who changed rock and roll more than @wilkojohnson. https://t.co/YFfi18WBTZ — David Hepworth (@davidhepworth) November 23, 2022

Throwback Wednesday: For obvious sad reasons, a day early this week. Following today’s awful news of the passing of the legendary RnB guitar hero Wilko Johnson, here he is with his old friend & flatmate JJ a few years ago. Fly straight Wilko, fond adieu RIP x pic.twitter.com/bKmbxNhmuM — The Stranglers (Official) (@StranglersSite) November 23, 2022