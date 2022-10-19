Wilco share new 'Lifetime to Find' video, announce 'Cruel Country' vinyl release









Wilco are set to give Cruel Country a physical release this January. The album was originally released digitally and as a double disc for Record Store Day. From January 20th, it’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm.

Wilco have also shared a brand new music video for their song ‘A Lifetime to Find’, in which the band members are soon crossing paths with strange paranormal entities at Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts.

The new Cruel Country 2xLP release comes in a gatefold package created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, which features postcards, band photos and much more. The red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available in all good independent record stores.

Wilco have been on a bit of a roll lately. They recently shared a super deluxe reissue of their classic album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. They also performed a three-night residency in April at Eldborg Hall in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The new video opens with Wilco performing a mediocre set for an unimpressed audience in a backwater venue. “Uh, okay, thank you – one last song,” Jeff Tweedy mumbles before sliding into ‘Lifetime to Find’, which he sings while sharing a drink with Death. Make sure you check it out below.