Wicketkeeper share new song, ‘Something I’ve Never Seen’









British indie trio Wicketkeeper has returned with a brand new track, ‘Something I’ve Never Seen’.

The song is the latest preview of the band’s upcoming second studio album Zambroni. A fuzzy and loopy indie track, ‘Something I’ve Never Seen’ is an unhurried run-through of anxiety-inducing thoughts. At once calming and highly combustible, the track is full of wonky contrasts.

“I love the lackadaisical groove to this song,” singer Simon Morley says in a statement. “The tempo and Ryan’s laid-back bendy lead lines really informed the lyrics. It explores existentialism and the choices we make: choices of when to take action, and when to accept that what will be will be.”

“All the language around that scenario seems quite negative,” Morley admits. “‘To succumb’, ‘to surrender’, ‘give in’, but really I think there’s a lot to be said about not trying to change things out of your control. At this point I realise I sound like a climate change denier, that’s not what I’m talking about! I just like the idea of a call to inaction.”

So far, Wicketkeeper has shared two cuts from Zambroni: ‘Alarm Clock Radio’ and the album’s opening track ‘Backwards Again’. Based on the accompanying single artwork, it appears as though ‘Something I’ve Never Seen’ could either be the penultimate or final preview single, as all three songs have been accompanied by artwork that builds up to the final artwork of Zambroni.

“Working together (despite the distance) to figure out how the hell to make this record was invigorating and, at the time, desperately needed,” Morley explained about Zambroni. “We had no idea what we were doing, but to be fair that’s always been a running theme for this band. Eventually, most of these songs could have existed in dozens of different forms”.

“We had multiple alternate verses written for most songs, and it was often the same case for the bass and guitar line,” he adds. “Some of the songs ended up being like multi-choice puzzles: ‘Pick your favourite vocal melody for the verse: A, B or C. Now pick your favourite guitar line for the chorus’ etc”.

Check out the audio for ‘Something I’ve Never Seen’ down below. Zambroni is set for a September 22nd release.