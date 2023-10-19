Why won’t Hollywood remove the Walk of Fame stars of disgraced figures?









Situated in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an enduring symbol in the world of entertainment, drawing throngs of visitors from all over. Its roots trace back to the 1950s when a coalition of local business leaders embarked on the mission of crafting an enduring tribute to the entertainment realm.

Nevertheless, while it celebrates the achievements of a wide array of illustrious entertainers, it also encompasses individuals whose legacies have been marred by controversy, with no intentions to eliminate their brass stars.

The stars are embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street. The Walk itself features thousands of stars, each representing accomplished actors, musicians, directors, producers, and other notable figures. Some significant names include The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Audrey Hepburn, Steven Spielberg, and many more.

In terms of the selection process, this is managed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. People must submit formal applications, including information about the nominee’s accomplishments and a sponsorship fee. The Selection Committee reviews these applications and decides which nominees will receive stars. Stars are then unveiled in public ceremonies attended by fans, fellow celebrities, and the honouree.

While it stands as one of the most significant historical landmarks globally, opinions vary on its value, with some considering it “the worst tourist site in the world” and its tenure has not been devoid of disputes. Some argue that the criteria for receiving a star can be arbitrary, and there have been calls for more transparency and consistency in the selection process. People have also raised concerns about the underrepresentation of women and people of colour on the Walk of Fame, which has led to calls for greater diversity in the selection of honourees to better reflect the contributions of artists from different backgrounds.

Some have argued that certain stars on the Walk of Fame should be removed due to their questionable, or even criminal, actions or behaviours. For instance, the star belonging to former President Donald Trump has been vandalised multiple times and even completely destroyed at one point. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has faced constant debates about whether to remove or replace the star.

However, the Chamber is unlikely to budge on such decisions, at least not any time soon. They have been clear about their position, stating that no stars, not even those who have been named in sex scandals, will be removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame because it is a “historic landmark”. The likes of Kevin Spacey and Brett Ratner, for instance, both have stars on the famous walkway and are both embroiled in multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

When questioned about their inclusion, Leron Gubler, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO said: “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has received inquiries asking whether we are planning to remove the stars of Walk of Famers because of alleged misconduct. The answer is no. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark. Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk.”