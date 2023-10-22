Why was Johnny Cash called ‘The Man in Black’?









Among the plethora of iconic nicknames in the music realm, such as the Thin White Duke or the Prince of Darkness, Johnny Cash‘s moniker, The Man in Black, unquestionably shines as one of the most mysterious. This title was aptly assigned due to Cash’s distinctive attire, but it went beyond just his outward image; it became an integral part of his artistic identity. He aligned himself with those who faced societal challenges and created music that served as a comforting companion, reminding people they weren’t alone.

When explaining why he chose to wear only black, Cash did so in the only way he knows best: with a song. In 1971, while hosting his own television program, The Johnny Cash Show, the renowned singer addressed the question that had long intrigued music enthusiasts. He did so by presenting a fresh composition titled ‘Man in Black’.

“I wear the black for the poor and the beaten down,“ Cash sings, “Livin’ in the hopeless, hungry side of town /I wear it for the prisoner who has long paid for his crime /But is there because he’s a victim of the times.“

Initially, Cash and his band donned black shirts simply because they were the only matching attire in their wardrobes. Although Cash initially sported various colours on stage in the early days of his career, he later expressed a preference for wearing black both during his performances and in his everyday life. Cash also often mentioned that the black attire reminded him of the tough times in life, both his personal struggles and the broader societal challenges he wanted to address through his music.

In the context of the polished and colourful outfits favoured by many country artists in Nashville, Cash’s choice of black was also seen as a form of rebellion, setting him apart from the mainstream country music culture. In 1971, the singer experienced a particularly bustling period in his career where he remained actively engaged in touring and performing globally, enjoying the pinnacle of his international popularity.

In addition to these demands, the star welcomed a new baby at home and debuted in the film industry with A Gunfight, co-starring Kirk Douglas. Even amid this hectic schedule, Cash managed to carve out time to join Mike Douglas on his weekly show, delving deeply into the inquiry. When Douglas asked about his wardrobe, Cash said, “This sounds like just a record plug and it’s not… People were always asking my why I wore black. I’ve worn black basically ever since I’ve been in the music business. But I never did really answer the reporters when they asked that question.”

Even though his reasons were clear, questions about his alias followed him throughout his career. Even Cash’s drummer, WS “Fluke” Holland, was asked about the mysterious name. “People often say to me, ‘Tell me why Johnny wore black’,“ Holland said to Mojo magazine April 2012. “And I say it’s real simple. Back then when we’d leave on tour, the longer you could wear the clothes you had on, the better it was. So if you had on black, it wouldn’t show dirt as quickly as anything else.“

Although it seemed to hold a relatively straight-forward meaning, Cash’s eldest daughter, says that there was a deeper complexity to the song. “There’s so many levels to it,“ she explained. “One is saying, ‘I’m wearing this symbol for the downtrodden and the poor.’ The other was much more subtle to me: it reflected the sadness, the convulsions, just that mythic dark night of the soul that he went through so many times.“