Why the Foo Fighters album 'The Colour and the Shape' uses British spelling









Dave Grohl is a man filled with unique quirks. There’s his obsession with extraterrestrials and unidentified flying objects, the likes of which led to both the name of his band, Foo Fighters, and the name of his record company, Roswell Records. The former was a World War II era term for UFOs, while the latter referenced the New Mexico city that was home to a notorious 1947 flying saucer incident.

Some quirks, like Grohl’s habit of labelling his personal studios with the number 606, don’t have easy answers. “It’s a dumb, lucky number I’ve had since I was a little kid,” was the only explanation that Grohl has for that one. Why is one of the band’s heaviest songs, ‘Weenie Beenie’, named after a hot dog stand that you can still visit in Shirlington, Virginia? “The first time I recorded that song, I didn’t have a title for this song,” Grohl told the crowd at Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club, just a few miles away from the one remaining Weenie Beenie, in 2021. “So I saw that Weenie Beenie, and I thought, ‘Fuck it, let’s just call it ‘Weenie Beenie’.'”

Grohl is an enigmatic figure, and perhaps the most critically acclaimed Foo Fighters record comes with its own curious feature. The Colour and the Shape was released back in 1997 and contains some of the band’s most popular songs, not least of which is their signature track, ‘Everlong’. Also filling out the LP are all-time classics like ‘Monkey Wrench’, ‘My Hero’, ‘February Stars’, and ‘Walking After You’.

But one part of The Colour and the Shape isn’t easily explainable unless you look into it: why did the band use the British spelling of “colour”? None of the band members at the time were British – Grohl is a native Virginian, Pat Smear a Los Angeles man, and Nate Mendel hailed from Seattle, Washington – so why go with the British version of “colour”?

That would be in honour of producer Gil Norton, a native Brit. “We worked really hard on The Colour and the Shape with Gil Norton, who is famous for just cracking the whip in the studio. He’s just an incredible producer, but he works you really hard. And he likes things to be perfect,” Grohl told Exclaim. “I think because [Colour and the Shape] has been around so long and had some of our biggest songs on it, people just sort of consider that to be our real milestone, best album.”

Norton was famous for producing some of the Pixies’ most iconic albums, including Doolittle, Bossanova, and Trompe le Monde. Additionally, Norton had logged production credits with bands like Echo and the Bunnymen, Throwing Muses, and Counting Crows before getting the invitation to work with the Foo Fighters. Although his style was demanding, partially contributing to the departure of drummer William Goldsmith, Norton was invited back to produce the Foo’s sixth studio album, Echoes, Silence, Patience, and Grace, in 2007.

Check out ‘Monkey Wrench’ from The Colour and the Shape down below.