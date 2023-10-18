Why Steve Miller called Jimi Hendrix “pathetic”









Steve Miller might have written the timeless 1973 hit ‘The Joker’, a song brimming with classic lines such as “Some call me the gangster of love,” yet in real life, the American musician has made it clear that he is not one to be taken for a ride, and is not easily fooled. Interestingly, this character emerged when discussing one of his most eminent peers, the late Jimi Hendrix.

Whilst the American guitarist and vocalist was undoubtedly one of the most influential musicians of all time and delivered many iconic moments as part of his legacy, according to Steve Miller, one of the most well-known – when he set his Fender Stratocaster on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 – was “pathetic”. To Miller, it was not some mystical showing of genius as the mainstream contends and was just plain annoying.

Given that Miller fronted one of his era’s most successful acts, The Steve Miller Band, it’s unsurprising that he was present at one of the counterculture’s definitive celebrations and watched Hendrix douse his guitar in lighter fluid and set it ablaze. However, unlike most, Miller was not impressed with the spectacle.

“I thought that was pathetic,” Miller told the Washington Post in 2019. “When I saw Jimi Hendrix stop playing the music he was playing and get down on his knees and pull out a can of lighter fluid and squirt it on the thing and light it, I went, ‘Boy, this really fucking sucks.'”

Elsewhere in the chat, Miller, an outspoken critic of music industry excess, also recalled how his self-belief stopped him from being undersold by concert promoters who would attempt to talk his price down for shows. Establishing how this attitude comes naturally, Miller confirms he was unyielding even at the age of 12, when in his first band, The Marksman.

“They’d say, ‘Hey, this is Bobby Jones at SAE house, and I understand you’ve got this rock band. How much is it?'” he recalled. “I’d say, ‘It’s $125.’ The guy would go, ‘That’s an awful lot of money.’ I’d say, ‘Thanks for calling, man. If you change your mind, let me know.’ I’d hang up the phone.”

He then said that the “phone would ring and they’d book us. I don’t know why I was this way at the age of 12. But I didn’t want to hear your sad story. My price was fair, and it was good, and I had the band booked in three weeks for the whole school year.”