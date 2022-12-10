The bizarre reason Neil Young was refused American citizenship









Securing American citizenship is notoriously difficult. Migrants hoping to start a new life in America are required to answer ten out of 100 possible questions, of which applicants are allowed to get just four wrong before being failed. If the applicant is fortunate enough to pass the test, they are then required to take part in a rigorous interview before receiving a note to take the oath of allegiance. At any time during this process, customs can ask individuals to take further tests or reject the application. Neil Young, the iconic Canadian singer-songwriter whose music soundtracked the late 1960s, learned this the hard way.

Back in 2019, Young revealed he was experiencing delays with his citizenship application. Revealing the reason behind the hold-up, the 73-year-old Neil musician wrote on his official website: “I wanted to be a dual citizen and vote. When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test. It was a conversation where I was asked many questions. I answered them truthfully and passed. Recently, however, I have been told that I must do another test due to my use of marijuana.”

Young went on to quote the message he had recieved from the US Customs office: “The problem is defined in an April 19, 2019, addition under Attorney General Sessions. USCIS issued a Policy Alert which includes: ‘An applicant who is involved in certain marijuana-related activities may lack GMC (Good Moral Character) if found to have violated federal law, even if such activity is not unlawful under applicable state or foreign laws.’”

With no small hint of sarcasm, Young wrote: “I sincerely hope I have exhibited good moral character and will be able to vote my conscience on Donald J. Trump and his fellow American candidates (as yet un-named). I will keep you posted, but I don’t think I will be able to remain parked here during the proceedings.”

Young, a figurehead of the Laurel Canyon scene, was highly critical of Donald Trump during his presidency, refusing his request to use the 1989 single ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ at campaign events. He also criticised Trump’s approach to the wildfires that swept through California in November 2018, destroying Young’s home. “I’m still a Canadian; there’s nothing that can take that away from me,” Young told the LA Times, “But I live down here; I pay taxes down here; my beautiful family is all down here – they’re all Americans, so I want to register my opinion.”