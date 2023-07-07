Revisit Lou Reed’s cover of Peter Gabriel song ‘Solsbury Hill’









“He was a master,” expressed David Bowie in 2013 upon receiving the news of Lou Reed’s death. In a flood of tributes, countless music luminaries emerged to share their profound gratitude, reflecting on Reed’s enduring legacy as an iconic figure in the industry.

Renowned as a true luminary in popular culture, Lou Reed’s influence remains unparalleled. He initially rose to prominence as the guitarist, vocalist, and principal songwriter of the rock band The Velvet Underground. Following his departure from the band, Reed embarked on a solo career that yielded hits like ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ and ‘Berlin’.

Interestingly, Peter Gabriel’s artistic journey shares a similar trajectory. Gabriel’s enduring success with the band Genesis spanned multiple decades, and his transition into a solo artist only propelled his popularity to new heights.

Gabriel’s ‘Solsbury Hill’ has ascended to the ranks of timeless classics since its release in 1977. This song holds a deeply personal resonance for many listeners, evoking connections to lost loved ones, pivotal life moments, and cherished memories. Its enduring legacy can be attributed in large part to its profound lyrics.

Written during Peter Gabriel’s transition from his role in Genesis to pursuing his solo path, the song captures a pivotal moment of self-discovery. Gabriel’s introspective journey, symbolised by his ascent of Solsbury Hill, represents a spiritual awakening that resonates with countless individuals.

Perhaps the legacy of the original is why Lou Reed’s cover is so polarising – Reed is known for his tackling of gritty issues such as drug addiction, sexual endeavours, and social issues. His voice is instantly recognisable as he croons in a low-key baritone that speaks, often, of the strangeness of life.

Gabriel and Reed both achieved rock star status, but their styles couldn’t be further apart. Reed’s version of ‘Solsbury Hill’ stands as a stark contrast to the original. The altered time signature introduces a shift in pace, subtly veering off course, while Reed’s vocals diverge from the original beats, creating a fresh interpretation that sets it apart.

Reed’s cover of ‘Solsbury Hill’ is distinctly Reed: It carries a weightier, more intense atmosphere compared to the original, yet it compensates for the perceived absence of emotional depth with its strong lyrical focus. One of the song’s most sentimental lines, “Grab your things, I’ve come to take you back home,” remains intact and resonates clearly.

The cover was released as part of the project Scratch My Back, an album by Peter Gabriel comprising cover songs by various artists. Perhaps that’s where context is key: where Gabriel’s version convinced fans right away, Reed’s takes considerably longer to win you over, and that’s if you’re willing to give it the time.

Scratch My Back was produced with experimentalism in mind; many songs on the record take existing Gabriel songs and transform them into a different thing entirely. And so, Reed’s ‘Solsbury Hill’ isn’t just different to be daring; it’s idiosyncratic with purpose and confident in doing so.