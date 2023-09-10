Why Judy Collins called Joni Mitchell “jealous”









In some small way, Judy Collins can take some credit for the success that Joni Mitchell eventually found. Although she would later become one of the most famous singers of her generation, Mitchell initially only found work as a songwriter. One of the first major artists to cover her work was Collins, who had a top ten hit with Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’ in 1968.

While she was probably grateful for the exposure and royalty cheques, Mitchell also never seemed shy about expressing her dislike of Collins’ version. In interviews and in the biography Reckless Daughter, Mitchell seemed miffed that she couldn’t claim full ownership of the song anymore. As it stood, Mitchell was never quite happy with the way Collins was able to ride ‘Both Sides Now’ to success.

That criticism eventually found its way over to Collins herself. The two weren’t so different: two women in the folk scene trying to score pop crossover hits. Hell, the pair even dated separate members of Crosby, Stills, and Nash over the years (Collins was the subject of ‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes’, while Mitchell was the inspiration behind ‘Our House’). When asked about it, Collins didn’t seem all that bothered by Mitchell’s dislike of her.

“I remember hearing something about Joni not liking my version of the song, but I couldn’t care less,” Collins told Vulture. “I’m sure she feels that way about a lot of people who sing her songs. I’m sorry she didn’t have the hit, but I’m sure glad I did!”

Mitchell wouldn’t have her own top ten hit until 1974’s ‘Help Me’, which would turn out to be her one and only top ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The great irony is that ‘Both Sides Now’ would be Collins’ sole top ten hit in America as well. For her part, Collins wished that Mitchell would just get over it.

“I think she’s a little jealous, but with her history of being this brilliant songwriter, she has no right to actually feel that way. She should just be saying, ‘Thank you, thank you, God. Thank you for my talent with writing all these other songs. I so appreciate everybody who records my songs because look how rich they’ve made me! And actually, Judy didn’t make a cent off this song,’ which is true,” Collins added.

Check out Collins’ version of ‘Both Sides Now’ down below.