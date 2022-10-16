Why Jack Black has always loved Nirvana









Jack Black and Nirvana are both cultural institutions. Although they might occupy different realms, with the former being primarily an actor and the latter one of the most significant bands of all time, they are both united by music.

Famously, Black’s side hustle comes as the frontman of rock duo Tenacious D. From legendary cuts such as ‘Tribute’ to their film Tenacious D In The Pick of Destiny, they’ve made an indelible impact on popular culture.

In addition, Jack Black’s most famous work as an actor came from 2003’s School of Rock, which crystallised his position as one of Hollywood’s most prominent rock music buffs. For anyone unaware of the film, the somewhat controversial Richard Linklater project follows the struggling guitarist Dewey Finn (Black). He is fired from his band and poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious school.

After watching the students’ musical skills, he creates a band hoping to win a Battle of the Bands and pay his rent. The flick introduced a new generation to rock music by mentioning the work of a host of musical legends and featuring cuts from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Ramones and Deep Purple. If you mention it to almost anyone of a certain age, they will be able to reel off references and explain the impact it had on them.

Duly, when Black was asked about Nirvana’s breakthrough album, 1991’s game-changing Nevermind, on its 20th anniversary, he had a lot to say. The American actor revealed himself to be a lifelong fan of the grunge pioneers, saying that he was a fan of theirs in the days of 1989’s Bleach, their debut record.

He stated: “Has it been that long? Uh, yeah, that was definitely one of the formative experiences for me, listening to Nirvana for the first time. I’m proud to say I was there before Nevermind, I was there for Bleach. Someone turned me on to that album, and I was just like, ‘Who are these guys that are changing music?’ Yeah, that was one of the times when it was like I had never heard anything like it before, and it was so compelling. It must have been similar to what it was like when people first heard Led Zeppelin or The Beatles.”

“I remember seeing them live in San Francisco, I don’t remember the date, but I remember it was the night that Bill Graham had died. They were so fuckin’ good. The thing that was amazing about them was not just them; they were compelling and incredibly charismatic, but also the crowd. The crowd was in a trance. Just (an) undulating mass of pleasure, and everyone knew that this was a moment – they were witnessing a historical musical experience”, he recalled.

Black concluded: “Ever since then, I know that it’s the crowd that’s just as important as the band in making a show incredible, ‘coz as good as Nirvana was, if they were in front of a bunch of stiffs, that show wouldn’t have been so great. It takes two to tango.”

