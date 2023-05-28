Why Ice Cube calls AI “demonic”









The former N.W.A rapper-turned-actor O’Shea ‘Ice Cube‘ Jackson Sr. has shared his passionate thoughts towards the use of artificial intelligence in music.

Speaking on the Full Send podcast, Ice Cube stated, “I think AI is demonic…I think AI is gonna get a backlash from real people, real authentic people,” speaking in director relation to the controversial viral track titled ‘Heart on my Sleeve’ which was created using AI recreations of the voices of Drake and The Weeknd.

“I think that’s terrible,” the rapper said, “I don’t wanna hear that bullshit. [Drake] should sue whoever made it”.

Drake is yet to comment on the creation of ‘Heart on my Sleeve’, but he did offer an opinion regarding another track that mimicked the voice of Isis Naija “Ice Spice” Gaston, in April.

“This is the last straw,” Drake posted to Instagram at the time.

The rise in AI technology is a concern for many labels, such as UMG, with the company telling The Financial Times, “We have a moral and commercial responsibility to our artists to work to prevent the unauthorized use of their music and to stop platforms from ingesting content that violates the rights of artists and other creators”.