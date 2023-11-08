Why Debbie Reynolds called Gene Kelly a “cruel taskmaster”

Some of the most iconic movies ever made have been about the very act of filmmaking itself, from 8½ to Sunset Boulevard and Le Mepris. Typically made by seasoned filmmakers with a deep knowledge of the medium, movies about movies often depict the trials and tribulations of the art form alongside a deep celebration of it.

While some movies about filmmaking aren’t rooted in a particular time or place, others, such as The Artist or Singin’ in the Rain, capture a seminal moment in movie history, such as the transition from silent cinema to the talkies.

In Singin’ in the Rain – widely considered one of the greatest musicals ever made – several popular silent film stars find themselves unprepared for the transition to talkies, which are becoming popular following the release of The Jazz Singer. While Lina (Jean Hagen) is desperate for Don’s affection (Gene Kelly), he finds himself attracted to Kathy (Debbie Reynolds). The film ends with Don and Kathy together, kissing in front of a billboard for Singin’ in the Rain.

Yet, in real life, Kelly’s attitude towards Reynolds was much more aligned with his character’s opinion of Hagen’s Lina. As a result, Reynolds wasn’t keen on Kelly either, discussing his cruel remarks and unwanted advances in her book Unthinkable.

Kelly was 20 years older than 19-year-old Reynolds, who had no formal dance training. She wrote, “I had three months to learn what Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor had been doing for years.” She explained that the actor/co-director “came to rehearsals and criticised everything I did and never gave me a word of encouragement”. For this, she called him a “cruel taskmaster”.

The ‘Good Morning’ dance scene took 15 hours to complete, leaving Reynolds bed-bound for two days after. Yet, after everything, Kelly selected the first take. She told TCM, “He was a very exacting man… We started that number— ’good morning, good morning’— and it was nighttime when we finished. And we were really finished. I had blood in my shoes. It was very difficult to do those numbers as fast as they wanted them and as long as they wanted over and over and over and over.”

Moreover, Reynolds was made to feel uncomfortable by Kelly during their romantic scenes. She wrote, “The camera closed in. Gene took me tightly in his arms… and shoved his tongue down my throat.’Eeew! What was that?’ I screeched, breaking free of his grasp and spitting. I ran around frantic, yelling for some Coca-Cola to cleanse my mouth. It was the early 1950s, and I was an innocent kid who had never been French-kissed. It felt like an assault. I was stunned that this 39-year-old man would do this to me.”