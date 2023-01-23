Evan Peters discusses the “otherworldly creative” Lady Gaga









From the moment that he broke through as part of the ABC science fiction series Invasion in 2005, Evan Peters has continued to expand the confines of his craft. This has seen him journey through the realms of comedy, drama and horror to continue progressing. In 2022, he delivered what many of his fans consider to be his definitive role as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s hit Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Whilst Peters has excelled in other titles, such as the 2021 HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown, for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor, a substantial swathe of Peters’ fanbase is there for one reason: his work in the long-running anthology series, American Horror Story. Again from the mind of Ryan Murphy, the hit FX show was the conduit for Peters to truly develop as an actor. He committed to a different role each season, including the notorious gimp suit-wearing killer, Tate.

However, one of his most revered roles in the show came in 2015’s fifth edition, Hotel. Set in the mysterious Hotel Cortez in Los Angeles, Peters plays James Patrick March, a wealthy oil baron and serial killer who constructed the establishment to serve his need to murder. Notably, in the series, Peters was supported by Lady Gaga as The Countess, the object of his affection and an equally malevolent character.

Not only did Hotel deliver an elevated performance from Peters, but it also spread the gospel of Lady Gaga’s acting talent, effectively setting the scene for her flourishes in A Star is Born and House of Gucci. At the time of Hotel‘s release, Peters sat down with Details magazine and revealed how surprised he was at the down-to-earth nature of pop superstar Lady Gaga, as well as effusing about her ability. In fact, Peters was so taken aback by her dramatic prowess that he even described her as an “otherworldly creative”.

Of Lady Gaga’s work, he explained: “She’s on a higher plane whether it is music or fashion and now it’s acting. She has immersed herself in the artistic lifestyle. And she has stayed true to herself, which is something that most people can’t do — the people surrounding them don’t let them do it. But she has surrounded herself with people that only accept her for who she is. So it has been enlightening to watch her and see her do her thing, her creative process. I have to say it is inspiring and very cool.”

Peters even surprised fans by admitting his love of Gaga’s music, claiming that his favourite track of hers is the 2009 hit ‘Alejandro’. “It’s an underrated song,” the actor commented. “I like to bust that one out because it is more under the radar and totally badass. She has really fun music. When you are out dancing, and her song comes on, you’re like: ‘What’s up! Hell, yeah!'”

