Why Etta James went “crazy” over The Rolling Stones: “they know what the hell to do”









Rock and roll, a genre deeply rooted in the rich musical traditions of African Americans, blossomed as a distinct and highly influential style during the mid-20th century. In the 1950s and beyond, luminaries such as Etta James left a lasting mark, making extraordinary contributions not only to the rock and roll genre but also to a handful of others.

James, renowned for her commanding, emotionally charged singing and her capacity to express profound and soul-stirring sentiments, established a musical legacy characterised by these qualities, earning her the well-deserved title of the Queen of R&B.

Although numerous white artists, including Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bill Haley, and later, The Rolling Stones, undoubtedly played essential roles in popularising rock and roll, it was artists like James who not only celebrated rock in all its manifestations but also paid homage to its deep-seated origins. Her role as the opening act for the Stones during their US Tour in 1978 solidified her iconic status, showcasing her ability to transcend musical genres and boundaries. This also demonstrated her far-reaching influence, which extended to her immediate peers and renowned artists like the Stones.

In fact, when James became a part of their touring party, she had nothing but love for the group. “The Stones are great,” James told NME in 1978. “They are doing black music, and they’ve got it. They got the direction, and they know what the hell to do. They know how to pump plenty of sound, they know how to get real intense and get people so crazy that they don’t know what the heck’s happening to them. And that’s the way you gotta do it.”

She added: “I find myself going crazy about the Stones just like the kids are in the audience. Keith, he just stumbles over his own feet, blam, he falls down, he just lays there, blungablunga, he’s still there just like it’s part of the act. They kick each other and thump each other in the back of the head. Mick, if he forgets the damn words, he just burbles and they go nuts. He forgets what part of the song he’s singing, but who cares, y’know? Long as he’s there to holler something, people just bump their heads on the wall, it’s great.”

As incredibly brilliant as James was, she always remained humble. Speaking about spotting similarities in the rock band, she recalled: “I was originally like a punker, know what I mean, like the punks are today, I’d spit in a minute. And I notice Mick does that same facial expression that I see, so then I sit in the dressing room, and I think it’s really weird how these guys have gotten over. The first night I worked with them, I almost cried in my dressing room. I thought, ‘God, here are these guys, they’re famous millionaires from doing this here, and I’m still nowhere after all these years. What is happening here?'”

Keith Richards admired the singer as much as she admired them. For the guitarist, James was not only his “rock ‘n’ roll wife” but a powerful influence and good friend. Introducing her track ‘Sugar on The Floor’ during his appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Richards: “first off, [she’s] a great friend of mine, and at the same time, I was going: ‘I’ve got to have a diva, a soul diva on this list somewhere’.”

Richards and James shared a strong and enduring friendship over the years. Before the Stones’ ’78 tour, in 1974, Richards performed Etta’s ‘I’d Rather Go Blind’ with The Faces. He often cited James’ hits as some of his favourite songs of all time, placing her artistry among other luminaries like The Beatles, Otis Reading, and Bob Marley.