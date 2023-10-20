Why Eddie Van Halen rejected Jimi Hendrix comparisons: “I create stuff”









The late Eddie Van Halen was one of the most impactful guitarists ever. He changed playing for the modern era, and via his work with Van Halen, he ushered in the age of the virtuoso, wherein technical proficiency was preferred over the emotive, blues-laden licks of years gone by. Popularising string-tapping and instilling metal guitar playing with some of its other key tenets. His searing style was so distinctive that it’s drawn comparisons with that of another legend, Jimi Hendrix.

Notably, it was Hendrix who laid the foundations for players like Van Halen. He played the guitar harder than anyone before him, combining natural technique with raw emotion and a penchant for the day’s cutting-edge effects. Whilst his style encompassed all sentiments, his most piercing tracks such as ‘Purple Haze’, ‘Voodoo Chile’ and the era-defining cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘All Along the Watchtower’ stand out as his finest.

Eddie Van Halen had a complicated relationship with Jimi Hendrix. Famously, he once said that he believed the 1960s icon was a “sloppy” player despite openly discussing how he influenced a crucial part of his style.

Speaking to Guitar World in 1981, he revealed that watching Hendrix taught him to hold the pick when playing harmonics. He explained: “Jimi Hendrix influenced me on how to hold the pick when I do the harmonics. I saw the Hendrix movie and discovered where the pick goes when it disappears. He holds it between the joints of his middle finger. I pick weird too. I use the thumb and the middle finger.”

When speaking to USA Today in 2009, he was dubbed “the Jimi Hendrix of his generation,” however, Van Halen was quick to point out what he saw as the differences between him and the ‘Purple Haze’ mastermind. Whilst noting that it was high praise and maintaining he didn’t mean any disrespect to his late counterpart, he then outlined what he saw as their disparity, saying, “I create stuff”.

“I say it’s a hell of a compliment, but at the same time I’m really nothing like Jimi Hendrix,” Eddie Van Halen asserted. “I’m just saying I’m very different than Hendrix because I create stuff. He used so many effects and stuff that I was the complete opposite. I wanted the guitar to do things, but nobody built the guitar that I wanted. Hendrix didn’t do things like that. He was an amazing player, but if you ever heard any live bootlegs of him, even some of the Woodstock stuff it’s hard for him to keep that thing even tuned.”

