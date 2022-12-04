Why does Woody Allen hate ‘Annie Hall’?









Woody Allen is one of Hollywood’s most controversial filmmakers. He crafted a career for himself as a writer in the 1950s, eventually turning to stand-up comedy the following decade, becoming known for his neurotic and self-deprecating monologues filled with wry witticisms. Allen’s routines were popular, and he was heralded as one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time in 2004 by Comedy Central. However, by the mid-1960s, Allen adapted his style for the big screen, typically featuring himself in leading roles.

Initially, Allen’s cinematic forrays were slapstick comedies; however, he began to take influence from European art cinema and contemporary New Hollywood directors in the 1970s, resulting in some of his finest achievements. However, Allen’s legacy as a filmmaker has been tainted by his personal life, including various sexual assault allegations and his marriage to his adopted daughter. The director, who has been described as “self-absorbed, untrustworthy and insensitive,” has continued to make movies since his personal downfall. Although films such as Midnight in Paris and Vicky Christina Barcelona found success, it is widely acknowledged that Allen’s movie-making career is more or less over.

The film that remains Allen’s greatest is 1977’s, Annie Hall. It stars Allen himself as Alvy Singer, a highly-strung comedian trying to figure out why his relationship ended with the illustrious Annie Hall, played by Diane Keaton, in a role specifically written for her. In contrast with his previous light-hearted works, Annie Hall was much more refined, mixing comedy with themes such as gender, religion, psychoanalysis and identity. Upon its release, the film was highly praised, winning four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress. Furthermore, Annie Hall was the recipient of multiple BAFTAs and a Golden Globe.

Despite the film’s success, Allen has frequently shared his dislike for it. He said, “When Annie Hall started out, that film was not supposed to be what I wound up with. The film was supposed to be what happens in a guy’s mind. Nobody understood anything that went on. The relationship between myself and Diane Keaton was all anyone cared about. That was not what I cared about. In the end, I had to reduce the film to just me and Diane Keaton, and that relationship, so I was quite disappointed in that movie.”

He has also stated, “For some reason [Annie Hall] is very likeable. I’ve made better films than that. Match Point is a better film, Purple Rose of Cairo is a better film, the French one – Midnight in Paris – is a better film, Vicky Cristina Barcelona is as good. I mean, I’ve made films that were as good, but for some reason, that’s got some charismatic, inexplicable hold on people. That and Manhattan too.”