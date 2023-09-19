Why did Steely Dan rarely ever perform live?









Throughout their history, Steely Dan would never settle for anything less than perfect. While every musician is human at the end of the day, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker wanted to make sure that every performance that they put down on a record had the potential to become a timeless piece of musical art for generations to come. Although ‘The Dan’ may have produced magic in the studio, that didn’t often translate to the live stage.

When the band were initially getting together, their vision of being a touring rock band started to have cracks in the foundation reasonably quickly. Although Fagen was responsible for the lead vocals across most of the project, his trouble with stage fright made it impossible for him to work up the nerve to play for an audience in the group’s early days.

Despite fans getting to hear versions of Steely Dan’s tracks on the live stage, like ‘Reelin in the Years’ and ‘Do it Again’, it wasn’t long before Fagen and Becker began looking elsewhere. For the next half of their career, the outfit would spend most of their time in the studio, feeling the best opportunity to showcase their skills was from behind the glass onto vinyl.

Then again, Steely Dan left much of their profits on the table when they gave up touring. Since the duo didn’t spend time promoting their product, there was some question about what Steely Dan was doing outside of working their day jobs as an in-studio rock band.

Rather than spend all of the royalties from their records on the touring cycle, though, Fagen and Becker took every penny and put it into the records they made, paving the way for new approaches to production that no one could have dreamed of. Although the band may not have had the lavish lifestyle that many would see in the hedonistic lives of groups like Led Zeppelin, the money was coming out through the speakers, making albums like Aja sound pristine with its immaculate use of jazz-infused harmony.

On the other hand, Steely Dan’s decision to not tour was out of necessity as well. Throughout their albums, the duo would utilise different studio musicians on every track, each bringing their sonic spice to whatever song they played. Since most of the solos were unlike anything anyone had heard then, the band didn’t want to sacrifice anything when it was translated to the stage.

For as insular an act as they seemed in the studio, the lack of touring was an example of the band being realistic about everyone’s expectations for their live shows. Since the duo knew that the hundreds of hours that went into creating a song like ‘Peg’ would involve a miniature rock orchestra onstage, they knew they couldn’t shortchange their audience by trying to pull it off with a handful of musicians and a few backup singers.

While Fagen and Becker eventually reunited and played select shows across the country, the stage was never their strong suit. Even though fans only have a handful of studio albums from Steely Dan, those sonic archives are the ultimate example of how the music was intended to be heard.