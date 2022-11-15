Why Colin Farrell hated 'Miami Vice'









When Colin Farrell accepted the starring role in the re-make of Miami Vice, many were questioning whether he was an appropriate fit. Farrell certainly employed a certain rugged charm, but did he have the suave swagger needed to pull off such a culturally significant role? Meanwhile, others were against the idea of the movie, as a concept, from the offset and believed it could damage the original’s legacy.

At the time of production, Farrell’s personal life was in turmoil. When he finished the project, the Irish actor immediately checked into rehab and worked on his problems. He later said on The Jonathan Ross Show: “By the end of Miami Vice, I was just done. Basically, I’d been fairly drunk or high since I was 14. I was very drunk and high for 16 years, so it was a tough life change, and I was dying. I’m one of the lucky ones.”

For Farrell, Miami Vice acts as a painful reminder of the lowest point in his life. Furthermore, from an artistic sense, it’s also not to his taste, and the actor believes his poor performance played a part in the film being a disaster. “I didn’t like it so much—I thought it was style over substance, and I accept a good bit of responsibility,” he told Total Film in 2010.

“It was never going to be Lethal Weapon, but I think we missed an opportunity to have a friendship that also had some elements of fun,” he added.

The shoot in the Dominican Republic was chaotic. It had to be reworked after Jamie Foxx fled the country after a falling out with the director, Michael Mann. Fortunately, they did manage to convince him to return, but it did spell the end of his working relationship with Mann.

Farrell’s performance was also slammed by Don Johnson, who played his character in the original production. He told the New York Times: “When (writer/director) Michael Mann was going to make Miami Vice as a movie, he didn’t call me, and I didn’t call him. But I knew it was a mistake and a no-win situation for Colin Farrell. Because everybody on the planet identified me with that character.”

Ultimately, Miami Vice is a source of regret for Farrell, and if he were given another chance to take the role, he wouldn’t even consider accepting it. However, on the other hand, it was pivotal in helping the Irish actor get sober, which may have never happened if Farrell didn’t sink to rock bottom.

Despite being condemned by critics, surprisingly, Miami Vice was a hit at the Box Office and turned over $165 million, but it still represents a stain on Farrell’s resumé.