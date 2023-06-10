Why Cliff Burton “freaked out” meeting Geddy Lee









Cliff Burton wasn’t your typical metal bassist. While the Metallica member had plenty of heavier influences, he was also known to enjoy a more varied array of music, including admitting to loving bands like R.E.M. and Misfits before his death in 1986. But if there was one band that Burton was devoted to, it was Rush.

The Canadian progressive rockers were one of the most instrumental bands in the development of prog metal, a subgenre that mixed complex arrangements with aggressive instrumentation. Rush’s monster musicianship and love of heavier tones made a big impression on Burton, and while on tour with Metallica, Burton got to meet one of his heroes.

As guitarist Kirk Hammet explained during a Q+A with Metallica’s longtime photographer Ross Halfin, Metallica was touring behind Ride the Lightning when they made it to Toronto, Canada, Rush’s hometown. Eventually, the band were notified that Geddy Lee wanted to meet them, something that sent Burton into a bit of a spin.

“We played Toronto and all of a sudden we got a message backstage that Geddy Lee was in the audience,” Hammett explained. “Cliff Burton just freaked out. He started pacing, he started smoking pot, and he was like, ‘Oh my God! Geddy! Geddy Lee!’ He could not settle down; he was so nervous and just happy at the same time that Geddy Lee was there.”

Even though Rush was transitioning toward a less-aggressive synthesiser-heavy sound that was in contrast to Metallica’s thrash metal style, Burton was still incredibly excited to meet one of his heroes. Lee remembered the encounter as well.

“I remember going to see them here in Toronto,” Lee told Vice in 2015. “That’s when the original bass player was still happening. There was some discussion with Lars about working with them. And, you know, we talked about it and I liked their band a lot at that time, but it just never came together. I’ve got great respect for them, but you won’t hear too much speed metal or death metal in my house.”

According to Hammett, Burton freaking out at the presence of a legendary bass player was nothing new. If it wasn’t Geddy Lee, it was Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler that sent Burton into a mental tailspin. “And then Ross tells him that Geezer Butler is out there one night,” Hammett added. “Same thing – he starts pacing around, super nervous, grabs a beer”.